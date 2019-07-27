Following last year's landmark 10-win campaign, University of Kentucky football fans might be a little dismayed to see how Las Vegas oddsmakers view the Wildcats in 2019.
UK currently sits at a 6.5 over-under win total for the upcoming season, which seems like a headscratcher following the success the Wildcats have put together in recent years.
Kirk Herbstreit, an analyst for ESPN's College GameDay, agrees. In fact, earlier this week Herbstreit picked Kentucky as the team with the best chance in the country to surpass its projected win total.
"They're sitting there at 6.5, and (UK coach) Mark Stoops has got to be thanking the folks and good friends out in Las Vegas," the former Ohio State quarterback said on ESPN, "because here is a typical program that, despite 10 wins last year, everybody is like, 'Well, Benny Snell and Josh Allen (are gone).' "
Of course, Herbstreit means from a motivational standpoint, what could fire up a team more? After all, the Wildcats have won at least seven games the last three seasons and are coming off of their most productive year since 1977.
See Russell/Page B2
They even topped Penn State, 27-24, in the Citrus Bowl for Kentucky's first bowl game victory since 2008.
The Cats will have to replace a lot of lost firepower -- a well-known issue as Stoops heads into his seventh year in Lexington -- but UK has the overall talent and the depth to make up for those losses, even after starting safety Davonte Robinson went down with a season-ending quadriceps injury Tuesday.
If continuing that recent string of success wasn't enough incentive for Kentucky's players before, now they'll have the extra motivation to prove their doubters wrong.
"I just think the grit and disrespect and you look at the schedule, there's seven or eight winnable games of their 12," Herbstreit said. "I would say Kentucky is a virtual lock, just knowing Mark and the way he's going to get his team mad at the world with the disrespect."
UK's schedule opens with three straight home games -- nonconference matchups against Toledo and Eastern Michigan before opening SEC play against Florida on Sept. 14. Then there are road contests at Mississippi State and South Carolina before the Cats return home to face Arkansas.
If everything goes right for the Cats, they could be staring at a 4-2 or even 5-1 record through the first half of the season.
The second half of UK's schedule presents a few more challenges. The Cats travel to Georgia, host Missouri and Tennessee, travel to Vanderbilt and then host UT Martin and Louisville to close the year.
The Wildcats should win at least three or four of those matchups, based on preseason projections.
Of course, that's looking on the bright side for UK. Anything can happen in college football, which is exactly why they play the games to begin with. However, seven or eight wins isn't outside the realm of possibility. The Cats won't win as many outings as last year, but they won't fall off a cliff, either.
If losing players is a concern, Stoops and his coaching staff have shown the ability to develop talent, as evidenced by now-NFL players Josh Allen and Benny Snell Jr. With many of the Wildcats' skill players back, as well as an experienced offensive line, the cupboard is far from bare -- it will, however, be up to Kentucky's defense to show it can step up and fill the void.
Luckily for UK, Stoops has a pedigree in defensive football.
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy sees no reason why Kentucky can't continue to compete, likening them to "the Michigan State of the SEC."
"Michigan State has obviously achieved a lot more than Kentucky," McElroy noted recently on the SEC Network. "They've been to College Football Playoffs. They've reeled off 11-win seasons. They've won their league. I think that is the ceiling for what Kentucky can maybe become if they hit on some big-time players."
Michigan State has finished with a winning record in eight of the last nine seasons, and UK should be no different in 2019.
