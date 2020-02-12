HENDERSON— Details from autopsies were made public Monday, giving a closer look at the deaths of two Henderson residents discovered inside a home Friday evening.
Henderson Police Detective Jake Isonhood said autopsies performed Monday revealed that Jennifer Glunt, 61, had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, while her wife, Robin Glunt, 55, was the apparent victim of a homicide.
Both women had been shot in the head, Isonhood said. Robin Glunt “suffered an indeterminate-range gunshot wound to the head” according to police while Jennifer Glunt “suffered a contact-range gunshot wound to the head.”
The autopsy listed the manner of death for Robin as a homicide, according to HPD reports. The manner of death for Jennifer was ruled a suicide.
Found beside the women in the home was a cat, which had also been shot and killed.
Authorities said four dogs — all with wounds to the head — were found shot to death in the basement of the women’s house at 302 Jackson St.
The bodies were discovered Friday after family members of the women hadn’t heard from them in a couple of days and were concerned. Relatives had called police requesting a welfare check, Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer said. There was no answer for police, he said.
A family member went to the home Friday, Farmer said, still concerned they hadn’t heard from the women.
The family member looked through a window and saw what looked like someone lying on the floor. That family member forced his way into the home and found the women dead, Farmer said.
HPD and the Henderson coroner’s office are still looking into what prompted the apparent murder/suicide.
The two women appeared to be dead one to two days before they were found, Farmer said.
Debbie Edwards, shelter manager for the Henderson Humane Society, said they were called before the close of business on Friday by Henderson police to dispose of the carcasses of the four dogs and one cat.
