As springtime arrives, so do bicyclers and walkers. While many take up these two leisure activities for their health, riding bikes and walking on city streets and county roads can put these individuals in dangerous and even life threatening situations. That’s why its important to know all of the safety rules and regulations before you ever head out on the road.
“Bicycles are less likely to be seen by other motorists,” aid Sheriff Matt Sanderson. “If you are riding on the road please go with the flow of traffic, use hand signals when making turns, follow all traffic laws, wear bright colors and have the appropriate reflective devices to be be more visible.”
He urges those riding bikes to remember, once you enter the roadway, state law considers bicycles the same as other vehicles.
“A bicycle is a vehicle when operated on the roadways,” he said. “You can be cited for not obeying traffic laws when operating a bicycle the same as when operating a motorized vehicle.”
This includes using signals for making turns, obeying traffic signs and yielding to pedestrians.
When riding, bicyclists are reminded to:
• Go With the Traffic Flow. Ride on the right in the same direction as other vehicles. Go with the flow — not against it.
• Obey All Traffic Laws. A bicycle is a vehicle and you’re the driver. When you ride in the street, obey all traffic signs, signals, and lane markings.
• Yield to Traffic. Almost always, drivers on a smaller road must yield (wait) for traffic on a major or larger road. If there is no stop sign or traffic signal and you are coming from a smaller roadway (out of a driveway, from a sidewalk, a bike path, etc.), you must slow down and look to see if the way is clear before proceeding. Yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk.
• Be Predictable. Ride in a straight line, not in and out of cars. Signal your moves to others.
• Stay Alert at All Times. Use your eyes and ears. Watch out for potholes, cracks, wet leaves, storm grates, railroad tracks, or anything that could make you lose control of your bike. Listen for traffic and avoid dangerous situations; don’t use personal electronics when you ride.
• Look Before Turning. When turning left or right, always look behind you for a break in traffic, and then signal before making the turn. Watch for left- or right-turning traffic.
• Watch for Parked Cars. Ride far enough out from the curb to avoid the unexpected from parked cars (like doors opening, or cars pulling out).
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says that while it is legal in some areas to ride bicycles on sidewalks, even where it is legal that behavior is discouraged.
“A lane or path is a safer choice than riding on a sidewalk,” says the KYTC. “Riding on sidewalks puts you in a place where cars do not look for or expect to see moving traffic. Sidewalk riding puts you at risk for crashes at driveways and intersections.”
Pedestrians walking on the roadway must follow a different set of rules. While bikes ride in the right lane along with traffic, state law requires anyone walking to do the opposite. Pedestrians are supposed to walk in the left lane, facing on-coming traffic.
According to KRS 189.570, “Where neither a sidewalk nor a shoulder is available, any pedestrian walking on or along a highway shall walk as near as practicable to an outside edge of the roadway, and, if on a two-way roadway shall walk only on the left side of the roadway.”
