The Madisonville Miners swept both games this weekend to advance to .500 on the season, knocking off the Louisville Jockeys and the OVL South leading Full Count Rhythm.
The Miners bats got hot early on Saturday as Evan Liddie got it started in the bottom of the first with a hard single to shortstop. Jockeys pitcher Cody Medley would walk the next batter, Parker Kauffmann, to put runners on first and second . With one out Jackson Lindsey sent one to left field scoring both Liddie and Kauffmann to make it 2-0 . Ryan Wallace would then hit one to right scoring Lindsey to put Madisonville up 3-0. The Miners would get one more run to end the inning from sacrifice fly to left field scoring Lindsey from third making it 4-0 to end the inning
Madisonville pitcher Devon Foster would shut down Louisville in the second only facing three batters in the inning.
The Miners would add two more runs after Luke Mitchell hits a shot to right field scoring Kauffmann and the Jockeys walking another one in to make the score 6-0 .
Miners pitcher Devon foster was still doing his part in the forth keeping Louisville scoreless and his offence was backing him up by adding another run off the Bat of Evan Liddie to score Kobe Jones from third to make 7-0 in the bottom of the inning.
Louisville Jockeys would finally get on the board scoring two runs off the bat of RJ Latkowski to make it 7-2 with the Miners holding on the rest of the game to get the win 7-2 .
The lefthander Devon Foster would get the win for the Miners. Foster lasted six innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out seven. Brayden Siren and Joel Connors came in from the bullpen to close the game.
Madisonville Miners didn’t have a single error in the field and had 13 hits for the game.
On the Father’s Day game the Miners traveled south to take on the Full Count Rhythm in Hendersonville, TN.
It didn’t take long for Madisonville to score thanks to Austin Baal sending one over the right field fence to take a early lead 1-0.
The lead didn’t last long though as the Rhythm come right back to score two in the bottom of the inning to take a 2-1 lead .
The score would remain the same until the ninth inning. Miners Luke Mitchell would single to third and score two batters later off the bat of Norman Leon to tie the game at 2-2.
Leon would score on the next play thanks to Kareh Valentin hitting a single to center field to make it 3-2 Miners. Kobe Jones would finish the inning with a shot over the right field wall to extend the lead for the Miners 4-2.
That would be all the Miners would need to get the win holding the Rhythm off in the bottom of the ninth final score 4-2.
Miners Pitcher Slaide Naturman would get the win. The righty allowed two hits and zero runs over four innings, striking out four and walking zero.
The Miners would get a total of 12 hits for the game and Norman Leon would go 3-4 on the day .
With the 2-0 weekend the Miners are 8-8 on the season.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.