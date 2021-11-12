It looked like Black Friday at Parkway Plaza Mall as a crowd of customers lined up down the sidewalk and around the corner just to be the first inside the new Dunham’s Sports when it officially opened for business on Friday.
The Grand Opening celebration will continue today and tomorrow. Today the first 50 people to make a purchase will receive a free Dunham’s Sports t-shirt, and tomorrow they will get a free Dunham’s baseball cap.
The new store represents the first major investment by a national retail chain in Madisonville since Walmart moved to Hanson. Officials say the store will bring about 40 new jobs to the community.
The Madisonville location is just the seventh Dunham’s Sports location in the state of Kentucky. As a whole the company operated 240 stores in 23 states, offering a selection of equipment and clothing for team sports, hunting, archer, golf, work wear, Under Armor, Carhartt, Hydro Flask, Levi’s and an assortment of other indoor and outdoor sporting good products.
The store is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Dunham’s is just the first in a number of new retail, restaurant and industrial investments in the works for the city of Madisonville, which include:
- UPS — estimated 90% complete pending asphalt and concrete
- Kroger Liquor Store — CO (Certificate of Occupancy) issued
- T Mobile — 90% complete, pending final inspection
- Pizza Hut on S. Main — 25% complete framing underway
- Scores Pizza, Martin Mall — working on layout and seating
- Animal Hospital on Island Ford — 60% complete
- Butcher Shop on Pride Avenue — 70% complete
- Mahr Park B — 100% complete
- Camp Fire Roasters — 90% complete
- Hardee’s — 90% complete
- Berry Global — new breakroom 20% complete
- McDonald’s N. Main — new walk-in cooler to be installed
- New convenience store S. Main — former Jerry Lewis Car Sales Lot
- Purity Zinc Nebo Rd. — pending permit issuance
Pending Plan Submittal:
- Ahlstrom Nebo Rd. — HCJPC approved and pending plans
- Farmer’s Furniture, Madison Square — pending plans
