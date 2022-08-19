There are certain players that enter a successful program and leave a lasting mark on that program. There are other players that come into a program that is struggling and turn a program around.
I have always said that coming into a successful program and winning is not near as tough as coming into a struggling program and turning it around. That is true greatness.
One of those individuals who will be long remembered for turning a program around is Stephanie Minor. Minor was a girls’ basketball player at West Hopkins High School from 1987-91 and has quite a story of how she turned the West Hopkins Rebelettes program around.
The West Hopkins girls’ program had a great history and legacy of girls’ basketball. Many would argue that along with Henderson County, it had been the premier program in all of the Second Region up until the time the school consolidated in 1995. However, in the few years before Minor arrived, the program had struggled going 11-17, 2-22, 4-16, 11-12 and 4-19 in 1986-87.
In Minor’s four years, West Hopkins resumed its status as a Second Region power and placed Minor’s name into the history books as one of the all-time great female basketball players of Hopkins County.
In Minor’s freshman year, a long era of losing records was stopped as the Rebelettes went 19-4.
In Minor’s sophomore campaign of 1988-89 the Rebelettes achieved what I consider to be a pinnacle in girls’ high school basketball and that is making a 20 win season. The Rebelettes went 23-5 and made a Regional tournament appearance.
They also achieved what I consider to be one of the highest achievements for a small school in that they were Three Rivers Conference champions.
Before we had the Class A Tournament the Three Rivers Conference was a recognition of greatness for a small school and to achieve that in the 1989 season was a major achievement.
The Three Rivers Conference was made up of teams such as West Hopkins, South Hopkins, Dawson Springs, Providence, Webster County, Crittenden County, Livingston Central and Union County.
As a personal fan of the classification of high school sports, I have always enjoyed the Three Rivers Conference as a chance for recognition for small schools who have a hard time competing against bigger schools.
Minor’s junior year saw her reach additional heights as the team went 28-3 and won the District Tournament, the Regional Tournament and the Three Rivers Conference championship and made it to the quarter finals of the State championship.
In Minor’s senior season of 1990-91 the Rebelettes achieved a very rare 30 win season going 30-4. Minor’s senior season saw the team win the District championship, the Regional championship, and won the Three Rivers Conference championship.
In her senior season an effort was made to help the small schools and the Class A Tournament was enacted. Minor led her West Hopkins team to not only winning the Regional but actually were State runners up in the Class A that season.
Minor finished her career scoring 2,218 in four seasons.
Minor was a rugged inside player as she only had two three pointers in her career. When you look at scoring totals you have to also keep in mind in that era it was not unusual like today you see many players who are competing on the high school level as a middle schooler. Minor’s points were all scored during her four year high school career.
Coach Nancy Oldham, who coached Minor in her junior and senior seasons, summed it up best, “Probably the best post player ever in Hopkins County and one of the best female basketball players to ever play in Hopkins County. She was literally unstoppable”.
After a standout high school career Minor signed to play at Western Kentucky University at a time when the Lady Hilltoppers were in the upper echelon of womens’ college basketball.
Minor contributed as a freshman on a WKU team that went to the Final Four.
She transferred from Western and finished her career from 1994-97 at Murray State University. She averaged 15.8 points per game as a sophomore, 19.1 points per game as a junior and finished her career averaging 19.5 points per game.
Minor only played three years for the Lady Racers but ended up with a career scoring of 1,392 points and is 10th all time slightly ahead of future West Hopkins teacher and Providence High School basketball player Diane Oakley, who is 11th all time.
Minor was very humbled by her induction stating, “I am thrilled. I have such great memories. When I was in high school Jan Seibert (Richey’s Dad) used to call me Minor Meter”.
Minor added, “While in college one of my coaches used to say I played the whole game without being drenched in sweat and my reply was ‘I am ice’.”
Today Minor is living in Madisonville and is a Manager at Taco Bell.
Minor will be inducted into the Hopkins Central High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday night, September 2, 2022.
