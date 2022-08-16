Madisonville North boys soccer team played Paducah Tilghman and brought home the win 6-1.
JJ Brown led the way for the Maroons, scoring four goals for Madisonville, with teammate Eli Redpath adding two of his on to lead the Maroons past the Blue Tornado.
Norths Goalkeeper Will Sampson had two saves for the game. With the win Norths moves to 3-1 for the season.
The Maroons played last night in Daviess County with the completion of that game coming after press time. Their next game will be on Saturday at Saint Xavier.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.