Bessie Adams Gibson, 86, of Madisonville, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. at her home.
She was born on July 7, 1935, in Madisonville to the late Clara Bryant Adams and Robert Adams. She enjoyed gardening and loved being creative with food preparation. She attended Grapevine Holiness Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Barbara (Ronnie) Bourland, Diane (Ricky) Terry, Carlene (Douglas) Brown, and Sue Ann Gibson, all of Madisonville, and Brenda Stanley of Henderson; thirteen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville with Bro. Bobby Todd officiating. Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
