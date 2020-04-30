There could be racing in Kentucky on the first Saturday in May after all. Not at Churchill Downs, but outside Earlington. And not with a “run for the roses,” but instead a run in the mud.
“It’s great that people are starting to get back to normalcy,” Greg Camplin said Tuesday.
Camplin manages the West Kentucky ATV Park, which will reopen for riders Saturday. It’s one of the first signs that an economic spring is coming to Hopkins County, after the March-April chill of coronavirus shutdowns.
“Jack wants to reopen outdoor activities,” Camplin said.
It was Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. who ordered the park closed Thursday, April 2. The Earlington ATV Park a few miles away was locked at that time as well.
“I guess we can open again, too,” Earlington Mayor Phil Hunt said. He was unaware of the county’s decision until contacted Tuesday afternoon.
Social distancing is one key way to prevent spreading the virus. Since the park along Hopkinsville Road has 20 miles of trails, there should be plenty of room to spread out. But that’s still Camplin’s top concern.
“There are picnic tables in the park where people can congregate that may not be seen,” Camplin said.
Camplin noted an employee will be on duty to check for proper spacing. But since the park covers more than 730 acres, enforcement won’t be easy.
Camplin said boxes will be placed outside the park’s entry station for people to sign and leave waiver forms.
“That way, there will be no employee interaction,” he said.
The ATV park will be open seven days a week. Saturday’s hours will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., while Sunday’s hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Camplin said it will have “business hours” Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Camplin, who also serves as the county’s Solid Waste Coordinator, said the ATV park generally has 10 to 20 vehicles on a weekend. The number can climb to 50 or 75 when benefit rides are held.
Hunt said he saw people keeping a safe distance before he decided to close the Earlington park. He locked the gate before Whitfield shut down West Kentucky. But what he heard Tuesday could wind up giving riders a choice.
“I need to look into that,” Hunt said.
