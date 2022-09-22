As my summer days were numbered, I knew there were still things yet left to do on my farewell to summer list. Of course, there were quite a few books that needed to be read and checked off. Where The Crawdads Sing was on this list long before I heard it was going to be a movie. But I just never got around to checking it out at the library. I even finally bought a copy this winter, my favorite nowadays large print, from The Shire Bookstore in Eddyville.
- If you have not visited this neat bookstore, I would definitely put on list of things to do when in the lake area. The owner loves books and always promoting reading with fun events for the community for all ages.
I’m not sure why so much time was wasted with this book collecting dust on a shelf, especially since even the title had captured my attention since it was first published. But oh, so glad life finally slowed down a bit, so I could soak up this sensational story in the sunshine of the last days of summer.
Once I started reading, I could not stop.
As I read the last word, I can honestly say it was not what I expected (will not say more as I do not want to spoil it for the few out there who have not read it). I was amazed at how my heart was touched by two things… the magic of being able to read and the power of words. I had no idea these themes were to be woven throughout this sensational story.
My heart was so happy to see the gift of teaching someone how to read being shared in this book. I promise this is such a precious gift to give as well as receive. Seeing the face of a reader no matter what the age.. watching letters come to life as words and then sentences…can warm even the hardest of hearts. Being able to read is truly the key that opens the door for dreams and yes even much needed like in this book escapes.
Books are definitely dreams you can hold in your hands. Like the book says: “Once you can read anything you can learn anything.”
Oh my! What hope reading gives in so many hearts! I pray often for literacy efforts in our community as well as state. All should have this hope of the future that only being able to read brings.
The other theme that touched but also broke my teaching and mothering heart hurt was the power of words. I sobbed when ill comments were said to the main character as a child. As a mother and teacher, I know you cannot repair damage done when words wound a child’s heart.
I was reminded of how many students I have loved that just being at school was a struggle, let alone trying to listen and learn. All were longing to be loved.
May we all be careful of words we say to others especially the young tender hearts. I was reminded of my mother always saying:
You never forget someone who was kind as well as sadly unkind to you when you were a child. So true. As the years have gone by, I have added this to also be true to your own children as well.
Most children have forgiving hearts and only want to be included and accepted… including the main character in this book Kia, who longed to be loved.
“I never hated people. They hated me. They laughed at me. They left me. They harassed me. They attacked me. Well, it’s true; I learned to live without them.”
All should be ashamed that hurt a child.. especially their own. Kia should have been the community’s child not an outcast.
Like her lawyer states so elegantly in the book and movie:
“Did we exclude Miss Clark because she was different, or was she different because we excluded her? If we had taken her in as one of our own I think that is what she would be today. If we had fed, clothed, and loved her, invited her into our churches and homes, we wouldn’t be prejudiced against her.”
It also amazes me how all are surprised by a hurt person’s response and reaction in life. When if truth be told, they are the ones that should be questioning that their actions (including painful words) do indeed have consequences, especially when it comes to hurting the heart of a child.
May we be on the lookout for Kias in our communities. I promise they are there. Then work toward ways to help these wounded hearts by giving them all they desire and deserve in life. Safety and security. To be able to trust and yes love.
Like I mentioned earlier, this book surprised me... as I thought it was a love story. That it is... but goes beyond a couple’s love. This beautiful book also shared the love of nature, our fellow human beings, and of course my favorite reading.
This book may be small in size but is loaded in love. Definitely a book I will treasure always. This beautiful book made me search and still haunts my soul.
I pray it will yours as well.
Hope you read it or another good book! Please share what you are reading as I am always looking for literature! Happy Reading and hugs from the Book Lady from Providence.
