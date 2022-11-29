Madisonville police say they were tipped off to someone staying illegally in a house after a city utility worker noticed that someone had tampered with an electric meter.
Police met a utility worker at a home on Hipple Street Monday morning after a city employee had noticed that someone had illegally cut the lock off of a power meter box and then damaged the meter itself.
Officers say they knocked on the door and saw a man look out the window. He then refused to answer the door. They say they then contacted the home owner, who told them nobody was supposed to be in the home and gave law enforcement permission to enter the home.
Before entry was made, Joseph L. Moore exited the home and told officers that he had permission to stay in the residence. When the home owner arrived a few minutes later, she told police that was not the case.
Moore was arrested and charged with burglary, theft of services and criminal mischief.
