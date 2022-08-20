Graphic novels can be described as “novels using images, as well as words, to tell a story.” This genre includes so much more than the comic books it is usually associated with, and the popularity of graphic novels is on the rise with readers of all ages. There are a lot of graphic novels at the library that are a little kid-oriented but still have storytelling and pacing that works for adults.
Graphic novels can be beneficial to readers because they:
Keep a fast pace—The exciting plots and action keep the attention of readers who are very energetic and/or reluctant to read.
Build vocabulary—Fewer words does not always mean simple words. Since there is not space for many words on the pages of a graphic novel, the words that are on the page are chosen for maximum impact.
• Force text interaction — Throughout the book, the reader constantly needs to figure out the relationship between the text and the images.
• Develop reading skills — Graphic novels develop and reinforce reading skills like inferencing, demonstrate punctuation and grammar rules, and explain figurative language.
• Aid those with learning differences — Readers with autism can learn about emotions by observing the images on the page as they read the story. Those with dyslexia can read a page or even a book without feeling too overwhelmed by the number of words on the page.
• Reinforce harder to read texts — Moby Dick, Treasure Island, and the plays of Shakespeare are examples of some classic texts that are available as graphic novels. When the classic text is read alongside the graphic novel, readers can gain a greater understanding of the story.
Here are some of my recommendations if you are interested in trying out some graphic novels.
El Deafo by Cece Bell is about a child with a hearing impairment learning to manage it as well as just being a kid.
Ghosts by Raine Telgemeier is about families and, sort of, the Day of the Dead
Maus — Be warned: Art Spiegelman’s Maus may be a landmark graphic novel, but it’s not an especially fun read. The book is based on Spiegelman’s father’s experiences during the Holocaust, with the characters rendered as anthropomorphized animals. Fun fact — Maus is still the only graphic novel to win a Pulitzer!
The best part—there are graphic novels available for all reading levels and almost any interest! Once you’ve dipped a toe in the water with graphic novels, you may also be itching to start picking up a few comics every month. Pick up some at the library or through Libby! All of these graphic novels are available at HCMPL or through our ebook lender, Libby. The new Libby app from Overdrive makes the process easy and accessible for anyone. Available for Apple and Android devices. Visit the website to learn more and try Libby for yourself, or stop by and ask a librarian for assistance in getting the Libby app set up and ready to use! https://libbyapp.com/library/kyunbound
