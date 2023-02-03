The Lady Storm took their seventh loss of the season on Thursday night against the Region 3 leading Lady Aces of Owensboro Catholic (16-5), falling 64-47 in Mortons Gap, but there was a bright spot on the night. Hopkins Central’s Emile Jones knocked down a shot in the fourth quarter to secure a spot in the record books, recording her 1,000 career point.
The Lady Storm controlled the tip and Calajia Mason knocked down a quick jumper to put Central up 2-0 to start the game. The Lady Aces responded with a three to take a 3-2 lead and from there didn’t let up. Catholic ended the first period with a 19-11 lead.
Catholic outpaced Central 20-14 in the second quarter to take a 39-25 lead into the locker room.
The Lady Aces continued to hold the upper hand after the break, stretching their lead out to 17 to head into the fourth quarter up 54-37.
Hopkins Central managed to match Catholic point-for-point in the final quarter with each team putting up 10, but it wasn’t enough at the Lady Storm fell 64-47.
The highlight of the game came with 1:15 left in the quarter when Lady Storm Emile Jones nailed a triple to etch her name in the history books by joining the 1000 points club at Hopkins County Central.
Jones led the Lady Storm with 18 points and went three of four from the stripe. Calajia Mason, and Brooklyn Clark both had 10 points in the game, Lille Whitaker-Greer finished with four, Mercy Sutton had three points, and Tyah White finished with two points in the game.
