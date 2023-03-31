In Psalm 8:3-9, King David declares,
“When I look at thy heavens, the work of thy fingers,
the moon and the stars which you hast established;
what is man that you art mindful of him,
and the son of man that you care for him?
Yet you have made him little less than God,
and crowned him with glory and honor.
You have given him dominion over the works of your hands;
you have put all things under his feet,
all sheep and oxen,
and also the beasts of the field,
the birds of the air, and the fish of the sea,
whatever passes along the paths of the sea.
O Lord, our Lord,
how majestic is your name in all the earth!”
Since the beginning of time mankind has asked the question that David poses in this Psalm. For most of history, and certainly since Darwin, we have pondered the difference between humans and animals. There are varying theories, but most have to do with some combination of language, sentience, motivation, reasoning, and sacrificial philanthropy. The study of animals has demonstrated that many of these things exist in nature, which has narrowed the gap between humans and animals.
I do not believe that science and theology are in conflict. I do think that each will eventually answer the other. The order of things is beautifully and succinctly presented in Psalm 8. God created everything, including humans. Humans are different because their role in creation is unique — to care for God’s creation. According to the Bible, it is this responsibility and relationship with God that separates us from the animals.
I recall meeting a university student in Nottingham, England in the early 1990’s. He was from Taiwan and was studying computers and natural language. He said he was working on computers being able to understand human language. I thought, “That’s amazing, but I don’t see it happening anytime soon.” Now, only thirty years later we are not so much concerned about describing the difference between humans and animals, but rather between humans and computers. This is a completely new way of thinking about the world, God, and humanity.
The question of how we are different from computers is now upon us. I still believe that Psalm 8 holds the key for us. We are still created by God (computers are created by us). We are still a little lower than the angels. We are still tasked with caring for the world and each other.
It is the care of the world and each other that must be taken seriously when thinking about artificial intelligence. We are right to be afraid of those who are willing to deploy such powerful technology on the world without regard to any sort of moral ethic. This has been true of all new technologies, from writing to nuclear power.
Theology has a role to play here. Religion is formed around communities of people who know each other. The more society makes it possible for us to do everything on a device that will fit in our pockets, the more we need communities. The trends of online learning, online work, online ordering of food and household items is further isolating those who can afford to be isolated. This isolation allows us to control who is around us, who we communicate with, and those who agree with our view of the world. This technology, perhaps more than any other, will exacerbate the inequities and isolation that is doing so much damage to our society today.
It doesn’t have to be that way. It may be worth sacrificing convenience for the sake of community to hold the effects of the wave of technology about to hit us — hard. It will do us no good to long for the days before new technologies. It is much better to learn how to deploy these technologies in ways that keep us in line with our God-given mandate to care for the earth. It is certain that there are those who will use artificial intelligence for their own destructive and nefarious motives.
In 2003, Gregory Peterson released a book, Minding God. In the concluding chapter he wrote, “A truly Christian view of the future is not simply individualistic but communal, and it is difficult to see how such technologies will be used both fairly and equitably.” (p. 219).
We must apply a God-centered, hopeful theology as a guide. Artificial intelligence has no understanding of truth, motivation, ethics, or care for the planet. It will be a tool of its creator(s) and while able to do calculations and gather information at a terrifying rate, wisdom will still be beyond its reach. If people of faith do not have a voice we will continue to move into a world of inequity and injustice, all the while calling it progress.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.