Have you ever thought about learning to play a musical instrument? Did you perhaps get one for a birthday/Christmas gift and then wonder, now what? Well look no further, because now you can take complete courses online at your own pace for free through your public library. The resource is called ArtistWorks and contains a collection of instructional courses or “schools” providing lessons on a variety of musical instruments. Thirty-six music professionals offer their expertise ranging from beginner acoustic guitar to turntable scratching.
I tried it out using my daughter’s ukulele she got for Christmas a couple of years ago. I have no experience in playing a stringed instrument, so I was starting this class as a complete novice. From the introduction, the instructors were very encouraging and I very quickly worked through the first 8 videos covering how to hold the instrument to a few finger exercises and practice tips. Progressively, the videos lead up to learning chords and simple songs. I still need a lot more practice with the basic exercises before I’m ready to move forward but I am excited about what I’ve learned so far. A really cool feature about ArtistWorks is that as a student you have an opportunity to send the instructors videos so you can get direct feedback on how your learning is progressing. I don’t think I’m quite ready for that yet, but if I choose to continue learning, it’s a great opportunity to enhance the process.
You can access this resource from the library’s website (www.publiclibrary.org) or by downloading the Libby app from your preferred app store on your mobile device. Use of the Libby app does require a library card account to login, so if you don’t have one, please call the library (270-825-2680) for more information. Once logged into Libby, scroll down to the “Extras” section and select ArtistWorks from this list. You then have free 30-day access to the resource and can take as many courses as you want. At the end of the 30 days, if you wish to continue using the resource, just log back into Libby and click on ArtistWorks to renew the access.
