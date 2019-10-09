Following a three-game losing streak, last week's open date couldn't have come at a better time for Kentucky.
The Wildcats (2-3, 0-3 in Southeastern Conference) have dropped consecutive league matchups to then-No. 9 Florida, Mississippi State and South Carolina.
Their defense, which had been a point of confidence early in the season, hasn't exactly been inspiring recently.
And quarterback Sawyer Smith -- who began the year at No. 2 on the depth chart -- hasn't been the same since hurting his wrist against the Gators three weeks ago. Since then, he's also undergone X-rays on his throwing shoulder after taking a hit against Mississippi State.
In the last two games, Smith has completed just 26-of-73 passes for 323 yards and two interceptions.
According to UK head coach Mark Stoops, the graduate transfer from Troy didn't even throw during UK's open week.
"So, he took a solid week off, and he needed that," Stoops said Monday. "And the word I got from our trainer here this morning was that he feels significantly better. So that will be the plan. We'll see."
So, if you're a UK fan, that's both good news and bad news.
The good news is your starting quarterback got plenty of rest after a shoulder injury that very clearly limited his throwing ability.
The bad news is that he needed that rest to begin with.
Stoops seems confident that Smith will play and be effective. Smith, no doubt, feels the same way.
After all, two weeks ago, Smith said he was "fine" before UK was dismantled in a visit to South Carolina.
Playing with an injured quarterback hasn't helped Kentucky's cause in recent weeks, but the only problem for Stoops & Co. is that there really aren't any other
viable options.
Walker Wood remains in the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, but the Cats haven't been afraid to put talented wide receiver Lynn Bowden in charge of the offense. The issue with using Bowden too much, however, is that when you spend an entire offseason focused on Terry Wilson's improvement and building the offense around his strengths, it's difficult to switch gears midway through the season for a running-based signal-caller.
That leaves the Cats in an almost unsolvable situation.
"Well, any great player wants the game to go through him and the ball to go through him," Stoops said of Bowden, who's been outspoken on his desire man the offense, "so what better way than quarterback? You touch it every snap."
Unfortunately for Bowden, though, a potential move to quarterback doesn't quite move the needle for the Wildcats.
And this certainly isn't the week to try new experiments, either.
With Arkansas set for a visit to Kroger Field, the Cats have a chance to stop the bleeding. The Razorbacks enter Saturday at 2-3 and on a two-game losing streak of their own but still played Texas A&M to a 31-27 result in their last outing Sept. 28.
UK remains four wins away from becoming bowl eligible, and based on the schedule ahead, there aren't an abundance of opportunities ahead for Kentucky.
Stoops doesn't view Saturday's outing as "make or break" for his team, but he does admit its importance.
"The preparation and how we go about it and everything, it's all important," he said. "This game is important. Sure, I think just common sense -- the way we haven't played very good and the way we have had some losses, yeah, it's important to me. It's the next game, it's at home, it's a conference game, so it's important."
For the Cats' sake, Stoops better hope Smith's week off will lead to an improved performance against Arkansas.
Only because there aren't any other options.
