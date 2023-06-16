In sports we often think of certain athletes who are synonymous with other teammates. For example, you can’t think of Lou Gehrig without thinking of Babe Ruth. Fans cannot think of professional basketball player John Stockton without also thinking of Karl Malone.
On the local scene if you were asked to name some of the greatest golfers of Hopkins County Central boys’ golf history, you cannot mention G.R. Chandler, Clay Williams or Clint Sharber without putting all three in the same sentence.
This threesome was the backbone of some of the greatest Storm golf teams in history. In the fall of 1999 this group was part of the Hopkins Central team that finished fifth in the Region. I always remind people it is hard to compare teams of different eras.
In golf it is hard to compare scores of players and teams from different eras. How courses are set up can impact how difficult a course may be.
The same is true of the Region as the teams that were in the Region when these golfers were on the high school scene included more schools than you see today.
In 2000 this group came back to be the Regional runners up and qualified for the State Tournament. This trio was then part of a team that won the 2001 Regional.
At that time you qualified for the State Tournament if you were on the first place or runner up team or were one of the top three finishers not on those teams.
The Hopkins County Central Athletic Department will pay tribute to these golfers not as a team but individually as all three of them will be inducted into the Hopkins Central Hall of Fame on Friday, September 15.
So what were some of the accomplishments of these great golfers?
G.R. CHANDLER
Chandler was a rare high school golfer in that even though his team only qualified two years, he qualified to go the State his sophomore through senior year. He was second in the Regionals in 2000 when the Regional Tournament was played at the Madisonville Country Club.
He also won the Bowling Green Invitational his senior year. To tell you how great the Bowling Green Invitational win was, it is one of the most select and difficult tournaments in Kentucky high school golf.
In that era it was not unusual to see State champions such as Louisville St. Xavier and Paducah Tilghman be in the Bowling Green Invitational. Chandler was the top individual finisher in that prestigious tournament.
Chandler was more than just a golfer as he was also a star on the basketball court. Chandler made All District and All Region as a point guard his senior year.
Chandler ended up with a career high 30 points against Webster County. An interesting part of that game is the then new Head Coach for Webster County basketball was Chandler’s golf coach for his sophomore and junior seasons, Matt Bell.
Although Chandler had many opportunities to play on the collegiate level he elected not to. After he graduated from Hopkins Central in May, 2003, he went on to be a star on the intramural sports scene at the University of Kentucky where he graduated in 2007.
CLAY WILLIAMS
Williams was part of all three of these Storm teams. He also qualified and advanced to the second day of the State Tournament under Coach Matt Bell.
In golf there is a cut and you have to be in a score range to advance to the final round on the last day of the State Tournament and Williams made it two consecutive years.
Williams grew up in the neighborhood of the Madisonville Country Club and had a great passion for golf. Not only did he succeed in golf at the high school level with the Storm team but he went on to play collegiately at Brescia University for four years.
While at Brescia Williams played in three NAIA National Tournaments. He was also the Region Twelve NAIA Player of the Year.
Williams was also a two sport athlete. He was a school record holder in many events on the Hopkins Central Storm swim team at the time he graduated in May, 2002.
CLINT SHARBER
Sharber followed the same path of the other two golfers in this trio in that he played in the Pepsi Tour which was at that time the dominant youth tour in Kentucky. As the name implies, the Pepsi Tour was sponsored by Pepsi Cola and you were allowed to play in tournaments throughout the state.
Sharber traveled throughout the state playing in tournaments and becoming a face on the statewide golfing scene. He had many highlights in his high school golf career including winning the Hopkins Central Invitational in 2001 which was a major event considering the quality of teams that played.
Sharber went on to play golf for four years at Kentucky Wesleyan College after he graduated from Hopkins Central in May, 2002.
Sharber is like the other two members of this trio in that he has returned to Madisonville and like Williams and Chandler, lives on the Madisonville Country Club Golf Course.
Recently I saw Sharber playing on the course with his wife and children and it is my guess there may be future golfers in the Sharber family.
The former coach of this threesome for most of their high school careers was Matt Bell. Bell recently stated, “It was a pleasure to coach all three of them as they were great athletes who had great intensity for golf.”
Bell added, “There are so many stories but I can tell you that we set a scoring record for the Dawson Springs Invitational at Pennyrile which I believe still stands.”
Today it is not unusual to see Chandler, Williams and Sharber to play in the Eli Barron Golf Tournament, two man scrambles, four man scrambles or mens’ night at Madisonville Country Club together.
It is always great to recognize former athletes. The inducting of this trio at the same time is not only the right thing to do but great to see that these three golfers have remained friends and played the sport of golf together for their entire lives.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com
