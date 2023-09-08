Webster County’s football team got off to its best start in 20 years Friday after shutting out Ballad Memorial, 41-0, in Dixon.
The Trojans sit at 3-1 on the season as they barrel downhill into district play in five of the next six games.
Webster forced a running clock early in the second half, and the teams agreed to shorten the fourth quarter to eight minutes in the lopsided contest.
Jarvis Starks-Scott put the final nail in the Bomber’s coffin with 10:24 left in the third. After the Trojans took over on downs, the senior rambled into the end zone from 30 yards out. Brian Alfaro booted his fifth straight point-after to give WCHS the 41-0 advantage and keep the clock running.
Starks-Scott got Webster on the scoreboard first with 1:45 left in the first frame as he found the goal line from 71 yards away. Alfaro’s PAT put the Trojans ahead, 7-0.
Starks-Scott has scored in each game of the season for WCHS, with at least one touchdown in every contest going for more than 50 yards.
Jackson Edens struck from 16 yards out with 16 seconds remaining in the opening quarter, and Alfaro’s PAT added to the home team’s lead, 14-0.
Starks-Scott scored his second touchdown with 5:43 left in the second stanza, with Alfaro’s point-after putting the Trojans up, 21-0.
Blake Hanor ran in the next two scores of the half.
He ran in from three yards out with 4:49 left before halftime, and Alfaro added the PAT to push the margin to 28-0.
Hanor’s nine-yard scamper with 1:02 on the clock left Webster with a 34-0 advantage. The two-point conversion try was unsuccessful.
The Trojans stay on Trojan Field Friday for their initial First District match-up with Trigg County. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Wildcats escaped with a 27-20 win last year in Cadiz. Trigg is 2-2 on the season, coming off a 59-13 home win over Russellville last night.
