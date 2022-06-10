Calendar
Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.
Today
Miners vs Henderson Flash — 6:30 p.m.
June 12
Miners vs Muhlenberg County Stallions — 6 p.m.
June 14
Miners @ Muhlenberg County Stallions — 7 p.m.
June 15
Miners @ Franklin Duelers — 7 p.m.
June 16
Miners vs Louisville Jockeys — 6:30 p.m.
June 19
Miners @ Full County Rhythm — 7 p.m.
June 21
Miners vs Full County Rhythm — 6:30 p.m.
June 22
Miners vs Paducah Chiefs — 6:30 p.m.
June 23
Miners @ Owensboro RiverDawgs — 6:30 p.m.
