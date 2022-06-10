Calendar

Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.

Today

Miners vs Henderson Flash — 6:30 p.m.

June 12

Miners vs Muhlenberg County Stallions — 6 p.m.

June 14

Miners @ Muhlenberg County Stallions — 7 p.m.

June 15

Miners @ Franklin Duelers — 7 p.m.

June 16

Miners vs Louisville Jockeys — 6:30 p.m.

June 19

Miners @ Full County Rhythm — 7 p.m.

June 21

Miners vs Full County Rhythm — 6:30 p.m.

June 22

Miners vs Paducah Chiefs — 6:30 p.m.

June 23

Miners @ Owensboro RiverDawgs — 6:30 p.m.

