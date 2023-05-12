Every new technology has great potential for good or ill. Every blessing can be abused to the point of becoming a curse. Every form of government is dependent upon its citizens. Any reputable workplace can be a joy or a misery depending upon management. It is always about the heart.
Bad situations change over time when people with good hearts and skills are left to lead. Good situations are made awful and damaging when self-seeking people use others to serve their ends. Any system, organization, or team rises or falls on the character and accountability of those who make up the group.
Technology has always brought out the fear in us. Rightly so, because there are always people, businesses, and nations who will use that technology in ways that do great harm and not bother their conscience at all. It is also easy to blame those who do so while we forget that they would not be as likely to do great harm if they were not in some way rewarded for it.
The barriers to publishing written material and producing video content have been dropping ever since Gutenberg’s Printing Press in middle of the 15th century and moving pictures just before the turn of the 20th. So much so that today they are nearly non-existent. We have become inseparable from our electronic devices still called “phones” by many for some reason.
There are so many ways for well-known persons to get their messages out now that there is practically no vetting or accountability. The newsroom was at one time a place of integrity that prided itself on accuracy among reputable publishers. This is still the case, thankfully, for local newspapers and TV news stations. The reason for that is because getting it wrong will get a response. There is local accountability.
However, since the advent of social media and the editorializing of national news outlets accuracy has often been set aside for “likes” and ratings. For the past decade or so we have become more “siloed” in our thinking. We tend to only listen to those with whom we agree. We mistake indoctrination for thinking.
The failure of integrity at Fox News lately has brought to light that it is ratings that are much more important than truth. This is not new. Tabloid journalism is as old as journalism. What has developed lately is the ability of anyone to publish anything and gather enough attention to live. It is no longer about truthful or healthy content for many. It is about money and attention.
The most dangerous aspect of the low bar of accountability today is that the worst offenders go out on their own totally untethered from any organization. Some accountability is surely better than none. The only accountability is to their audience who follow them religiously — giving them more honor than to God.
Technology today makes it possible for people to do more good things than we could ever imagine just a few decades ago. Giving, organizing, getting messages out, travel, and efficiencies
have changed the world for the better. There are hundreds of good, informative, and helpful podcasts. The technology is never the problem, it’s always us.
We need wisdom to know who and who not to give our attention. We need wisdom to teach our children that “influencer” is not something to aspire to do. Rather it is what may happen if they get exceptionally good at something worthwhile. We need wisdom to change the things that we put on the news and what we talk about. Newscasts have become anxiety sinks for our society, which has the effect of making us all nervous all the time. Newscasts and editors should not play on our fears and anxieties but inform us in ways that allow us to think and solve problems.
In the book of Judges in the Bible we read, “In those days, there was no king in Israel. Everyone did what was right in their own eyes.” It was not freedom. It was violent chaos. Whether one is a believer or not, I believe that it is still possible for all of us to seek common good. We cannot do it if everyone does what is right in their own eyes. We can do it if we are willing to sacrifice just a little for the good of our neighbors
