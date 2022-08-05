Dear Editor
I believe that a woman has rights. We have certainly come a long way. We can vote, serve in the military, work beside a man for equal pay, run for political office, and become the Vice President of the United States, and the list goes on.
I believe that the unborn son or daughter also has rights; he or she has the right to proper nutritional and prenatal care. I do not believe that we can take the life of a nine-week-old in the womb, a nine-month-old, or a nine-year-old child. Research from the Pew Research Center: (https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2022/06/24/what-the-data-says-about-abortion-in-the-u-s-2/) shows that abortions are dropping.
Abortion is a healthcare issue and the life within the womb needs to be protected.
Sincerely,
Deloris Padgett
