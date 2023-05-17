When the smoke cleared in Henderson County on Thursday, Madisonville-North Hopkins freshman Kiley DeMoss emerged as the 2023 individual champion of the Region 2 tennis tournament. Her path to victory took her straight through some of the best tennis players in the region, including Central’s Chloe Mackey.
Four Hopkins County netters were represented in the tournament, which started on Monday. DeMoss, along with Macey Browning, were there for the Lady Maroons, while Amelia Collins and Chloe Mackey made the trip for Hopkins County Central.
Browning downed Fort Campbells Marlie Fanning 6-4, 6-2 in the opening round of play, but fell 6-0, 6-0 in the second round to Lyon County’s Anna Crawford.
Collins opened up with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Hopkinsville’s Madison Allen, but lost 7-5, 6-4 to Henderson’s Brenna March in the second.
After taking a bye in the first round, Chloe Mackey knocked off Henderson’s Jaylee Duncan in the second round, winning 7-5, 6-2. She then made quick work of Fort Campbell’s Isabella Aragon Espinoza in the third round, claiming 6-1, 6-0 wins.
DeMoss also started with a first round bye, then swept through the second and third rounds, nixing both Lyon’s Josie Kaminski and Caldwell’s Josie Shaffer 6-0, 6-0.
That brought two of Hopkins County’s best tennis players to a head in the semifinals on Tuesday. DeMoss defeated Mackey 6-0, 6-1 to claim her spot in the Region 2 championship against Webster County’s Sara Welshans.
She defeated Welshans on Wednesday afternoon in Henderson, winning 6-1, 6-0.
DeMoss only lost two out of 50 games in the tournament on her way to becoming the Region 2 Individuals Champ.
In doubles play the Lady Maroons and Lady Storm didn’t fare quit so well. Madisonville’s Caroline Lovvorn and Albany Ray fell 6-1, 6-0 to Hopkinsville, while teammates Emily Tagg and Danyel Reynolds lost 7-5. 6-3 to Lyon County. For Central, Emma Killough and Addison Rickard exited the first round, falling 6-1, 1-0 to Henderson after claiming a 6-4 victory in the first set. Teammates Chloe Mackey and Elissa Adams had a bye in the first round, then fell 6-0, 6-0 to Hopkinsville in the quarterfinals.
