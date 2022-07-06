North
TEAM W-L
1. Henderson Flash 22-6
2. Dubois Bombers 15-12
3. Madisonville Miners 14-13
4. Muhlenberg Co. Stallions 10-16
5. Owensboro RiverDawgs 9-19
6. Louisville Jockeys 7-18
South
TEAM W-L
1. Full Count Rhythm 19-8
2. Franklin Duelers 18-9
3. Fulton Railroaders 13-13
4. Hoptown Hoppers 12-15
5. Paducah Chiefs 8-18
