Local Sports
Friday
The 51st annual Eli Barron Invitational: Gold Tee Shootout at the Madisonville Country Club 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
The 51st annual Eli Barron Invitational: The two day 36 hole tournament kicks off at 7 a.m.
Tee times:
#1 Tee Saturday Morning
7 a.m.: Frank Davisson, Danny Hopper, Dickie Pendley, Time Waddle
7:11 a.m.: Steve Cox, Danny Dugger, Will Cox, Ben Baldwin
7:22 a.m.: Micheal Zimmer, Brent Gibson, Christian Klass, Matt Beshear
7:33 a.m.: Barret Holloway, Matthew Martin, Derek Martin, Bill Sheyer
7:44 a.m.: Randy McCracken, David Hall, Steve Corley, Jim Suthard
8:06 a.m.: Randy Congdon, Barry Payne, Shane Congdon, Kyle Congdon
8:17 a.m.: Brice Littlepage, Ben Gatlin, Jorge Tauill, JD Lester
8:28 a.m.: GR Williams, Clay Williams, Clint Sharber, JT Riddle
8:39 a.m: Kenny Michael, Shawn Adams, Trent Gott, Hank Marcum
8:50 a.m.: Shad Clayton, Spencer Holley, Bryan Caviness, Graham Trimble
9:01 a.m.: Lee Riddle, Lyle Crouch, Adrian Bladwin,Brandon Tucker
9:12 a.m.: Chad Audas, Phil Cotton, RH Campbell, Walker Estes
9:23 a.m.: Jared Gamblin, Josh Stevens, Zachary Chappell, David Chappell
#10 Tee Saturday Morning
7 a.m.: Rush Dugger, Michael Dugger, Cory Hendon, Drew Bennet
7:11 a.m.: Danny Sharber, Robert Groves, Paul Rhoads, Brent Wilson
7:22 a.m.: Andy Davis, Clay Church, Trevor Brown, Mike Rickard
7:33 a.m.: Jeff Rogers, Patrick Hibbs, Barry Knowles, Ed Hibbs
7:44 a.m.: Tate Burris, Bobby Murray, Jason Doyle
7:55 a.m.: Mickey Fitzhugh, Jeff Kirby, Mark Adams, Tony Fortney
8:06 a.m.: David Williams, Matt Burgess, Josh Cain, Todd Cain
8:17 a.m.: Kerry Sharber, Miles Durham, Logan Higginson Brian Rothe
8:28 a.m.:Chad Crick, Jim Larson, Anthony Shembari, Dave Sigler
8:39 a.m.: Clifford Lowdenback, Matt Harmon, Anthony Schembari, Dave Sigler
8:50 a.m.: George Stewart, Scott Troop, Gary Maddern, Russ Gleason
9:01 a.m.: Kyle Groves, Brandon Crook, Dennis Crook, Randy Orten
9:12 a.m.: Leif Neathery, Parker McCalister, Kevin Waldie, Dylan McCalister
9:23 a.m.: Ryan Hanson, Cory Grant, Mitch Dupree, Allen Dupree
#1 Tee Saturday Afternoon
12 p.m.:Tojo Curneal, Travis Sneed, Donnie Brown, Jason Fields
12:11 p.m.: Trevis Bell, KO Taylor, Connor Coombs, Seth Strader
12:22 p.m.: Rick Smiley, Kevin Caskey, Glenn Lutz, Justin Kinkade
12:33 p.m.: Dane McCulson, James Houck, Evan Ashby, Jacob Smiley
12:44 p.m.:Dustin Cash, Bruce Farmer, Michael Ortt, Drake Vanhooser
12:55 p.m.: Brian Bugg, Kevin Forbes, Russ Forbes, Brad Bugg
1:06 p.m.: Ruffin Chandler, Frank Williams, Gary Biggs, Tommy Toombs
1:17 p.m.: Roger Brooks, Mark Turner, Marty Wright, Jack Snyder
1:28 p.m.: Austin Knight, Chris Butler, Johnathan Grabara, Wesley Cowan
1:39 p.m.: Kylee Barbee, Tyler Gilliad, Jonathan King, Josh Hilling
1:50 p.m.: Bobby Oldham, Thomas Melton, Tyler Dortch, Fred Drury
2:01 p.m.: Mitchell Faulk, Alan Plunkette, Dakota Woodcock
2:12 p.m.: Shelby Darnell, Trevor Duvall, Jackson Hill, T Sanchez
#10 Tee Saturday Afternoon:
12 p.m.: Brad Menser, Jeff Miller, Britt Bailey, Steve Scott
12:11 p.m.: Micheal Phillips, Troy Devine, Jason Lutz, Tony Ford
12:22 p.m.: Ben Byers, Justin Lawson, Jonas Billingsley, Brandon Jones
12:33 p.m.: Shane Cartwright, Rob Westby, Dan Wilkerson, Ryan Bandy
12:44 p.m.: Shannon McAfee, Jeff Witherspoon, Travis McAfee, Michael Hunt
12:55 p.m.: Mike Franklin, Dickie George, Danny Smity, Chuck Snowden
1:06 p.m.: Richard Moore, Steve Wimmer, Drew Osborn
1:17 p.m.: Donald Morris, James Purdie, Chad Florida, Kenny Hayes
1:28 p.m.: Kyle Hayes, Cory Patmore, Mike Whitfield, Jerry Price
1:39 p.m.: Tony Sanchez, James Brantley, Curtis Gamblin, Dalton Utley
1:50 p.m.: Anthony Munger, Jaron Demoss, Betty Hudson
2:01 p.m.: Blake Nelson, Joey Hemmerle, Ben Lutz, Kaleb Nelson
2:12 p.m.: Bill Stuart, Aaron Munger, Kaleb Adams
On Television
Friday, August 2
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Great Western Sydney at Sydney - FS2 11 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, practice session 1, Hungary - ESPN2 4:55 a.m.
Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, practice session 2, Hungary - ESPNU 7:55 a.m.
NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Seattle, Seattle, Wash. - FS1 5:30 p.m.
Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Hungary - ESPN2 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF
LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, second round, England - GOLF 5 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, second round, Greensboro, N.C. - GOLF 1 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live - FS2 2:30 p.m.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
Day 10: From Peru - ESPNU 10 a.m.
Day 10: From Peru - ESPNU 3 p.m.
Day 10: From Peru - ESPNU 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
USA Swimming National Championships: Day 3 - NBCSN 7 p.m.
TBT BASKETBALL
Chicago Regional: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Chicago, Ill. - ESPN 6 p.m.
Chicago Regional: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Chicago, Ill. - ESPN2 8:30 p.m.
TENNIS
WTT: Semifinal - CBSSN 6 p.m.
WTT: Semifinal - CBSSN 9 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL (MEN'S)
FIVB: USA vs. Kazakhstan (taped) - NBCSN 8 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Washington at Seattle - NBA 9 p.m.
X GAMES
From Minneapolis, Minn. - ESPN 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3
AUTO RACING
Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Hungary - ESPN2 4:55 a.m.
Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, qualifying, Hungary - ESPN2 7:55 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Watkins Glen, N.Y. - NBCSN 9:30 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Watkins Glen, N.Y. - NBCSN 10:30 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Watkins Glen, N.Y. - NBCSN 12 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Zippo 200, Watkins Glen, N.Y. - NBC 2:30 p.m.
NHRA Drag Racing: Saturday Nitro Seattle, Seattle, Wash. - FS1 4 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Watkins Glen, N.Y. - NBCSN 5:30 p.m.
BASEBALL (SENIOR LEAGUE)
Senior League: Teams TBD, Final, Easley, S.C.- ESPN2 1:30 p.m.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Enemies vs. Power, Chicago, Ill. - CBSSN 2 p.m.
BOXING
PBC: Kownacki-Arreola, Brooklyn, N.Y. - FOX 7 p.m.
GOLF
LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, third round, England - GOLF 5 a.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, third round, England - NBC 10 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, third round, Greensboro, N.C. - GOLF 12 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y. - FS2 2:30 p.m.
Breeders' Cup Challenge Series - NBCSN 4 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Prelims: undercard bouts, Newark, N.J. - ESPN 11 a.m.
UFC Fight Night Main Card: Covington vs. Lawler, Newark, N.J. - ESPN 2 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Boston at NY Yankees - FS1 12 p.m.
LA Angels at Cleveland - FS1 6 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio - ESPN 6 p.m.
Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio - NFL 6 p.m.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
Day 11: From Peru - ESPNU 10 a.m.
Day 12: From Peru - ESPNU 2 p.m.
Day 12: From Peru - ESPNU 6 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Club Friendly: Chelsea at Borussia Mönchengladbach - ESPNEWS 10 a.m.
International Champions Cup: Manchester United vs. AC Milan, Wales - ESPN2 11:30 a.m.
German Super Cup: Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund - FOX 1:30 p.m.
MLS: LA Galaxy at Atlanta United - FOX 4 p.m.
Liga MX: León at C.F. Monterrey - FS2 9 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
International Friendly: U.S. vs. Ireland, Pasadena, Calif. - ESPN2 9 p.m.
SOFTBALL (JUNIOR LEAGUE)
Junior League World Series: Teams TBD, Final, Kirkland, Wash. - ESPN2 4 p.m.
SWIMMING
USA Swimming National Championships: Day 4 - NBC 1 p.m.
USA Swimming National Championships: Day 4 (taped) - NBCSN 11:30 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Las Vegas at Dallas - NBA 7 p.m.
X GAMES
From Minneapolis, Minn. - ESPN2 6 p.m.
