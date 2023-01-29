Hopkins County Central claimed a win over Dawson Springs Friday night to advance to 15-6 on the season.
The Lady Storms’ Brooklyn Clark set the pass and knocked down two triples to lead Central to a early 23-8 lead at the end of the quarter.
The Lady Panthers rallied in the second, narrowly outscoring the Lady Storm 10-8, but Central still took a 31-18 lead going into halftime.
Coming back from the locker room Centrals Brooklyn Clark and Macy Sutton put on a clinic, the duo combined for 18 points in the third to lead the Lady Storm to a 53-28 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Central sealed the win in the fourth outscoring the Lady Panthers 17-3 for a final score of 70-31.
Brooklyn Clark led the Lady Storm with 26 points, going five for five at the line. Macy Sutton finished with 16 points, Emile Jones had 10 , Calajia Mason finished with nine, Lillie Whitaker-Greer had five, and Tyah White had four points in the game.
