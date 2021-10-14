Did you know HCMPL has a community scavenger hunt going on right now? HCMPL is sending YOU on a Wild Goose Chase. This Scavenger Hunt began October 1st and will run until October 31st at 5pm.
Take a photo of as many items as you can. Photos are assigned points based on the level of difficulty to obtain. All photos must be your own. Some photos are very straightforward, while other require some thought, creativity and/or planning. Thinking outside the box is encouraged. There are 50 items listed and one photo can only be used one time, even if it might fit into multiple items. You don’t have to take a photo for every item, but the more photos you submit, the more points you get. If the photo is not a straightforward representation of the item, please include an explanation — it can be as long or as short as you like. We would like your name with every entry as well.
The Wild Goose Chase Scavenger Hunt can be completed individually or as a team/family. There will be a prize for the top three people/families with the most points. Honorable mentions for best creative interpretation, funniest, and best composition so make sure your shots are clear and carefully taken. Deadline to submit your photos is October 31st at 5pm.
To participate, get out and get active. Take a photo of as many items as you can. Photos are open to creative interpretation, so get creative. One photo can only be used one time, even if it might fit into multiple items. Once you’re done taking photos, email your photos to hcmpl.scavengerhunt@gmail.com for submission.
Please be careful and aware of your surroundings while on roads and sidewalks. Please ensure that all photos are appropriate for all ages as they may be shared on Library social media accounts.
