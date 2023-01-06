After taking a few weeks off for Christmas, area archery teams will return to the Western Kentucky Archery Center today for the West Hopkins Cardinal Classic.
Madisonville-North Hopkins High School and James Madison Middle School have been the teams to beat in their respective categories through the first two tournaments of the season, but both will face some tough competition today.
The the high school division, the Maroons, who won the Grace Baptist Open on Dec. 17 with a team score of 3,324, will face Christian County, Hopkins County Central, North Harrison High School (IN), Livingston Central and Webster County.
North Harrison won their division at their only shoot of the season back in Indiana, shooting a 3,256.
James Madison will have to contend with Browning Springs Middle School, Christian County Middle School, Livingston County Middle School, North Harrison Middle School (IN), South Hopkins Middle School and Webster County Middle School.
After winning the JSES Classic to open the season, the Patriots knocked off the competition at the Grace Baptist Open, scoring a 3,053 to take the top spot. In their only meet of the season, North Harrison Middle fielded three teams, taking first, second and fourth while shooting a 3,276, 3,059 and 2,712.
Flights begin at 8 a.m., with the final group shooting at 4 p.m.
