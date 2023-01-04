Tuesday the Hopkins County Central Storm hosted the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado in the opening round of the 2A Championship Tournaments.
The Storm held and the Blue Tornado battled it out from the start, and by the end of the first Paducah Tilghman held a two point lead 12-10. Going into the second quarter the Storm managed to get sharp shooter Drake Skeen open to drill a couple of triples, while Travahne Jones added five points. Unfortunately it wasn’t enough and Paducah Tilghman took a 32-23 lead headed to the locker room.
Coming out of the half the Storm muscled up 17 points in the third quarter after Davonyae Butcher and Skeen connected for five points each to lead the Storm on offensive. Central defensively struggled in the third quarter and Paducah Tilghman took a 54-40 lead going into the final quarter.
Tempers flared in the final period, and toward the end the Blue Tornado Mian Shaw knocked down some key free throws to seal the game for Tilghman 69-57.
Drake Skeen led the Storm with 14 points knocking down four triples in the game. Travahn Jones had 10, Davonyae Butcher added eight , Trevor Weldon finished with seven, Amari Hall finished with six, Lake Sumner had five, Braxton Browning finished with three points and Cohl Hoard finished with two points.
