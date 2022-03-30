A Madisonville man was behind bars in Ohio County on Tuesday after he led Kentucky State Police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 165.
According to a release from KSP Post 16 in Henderson, 28-year-old Brent A. Parker was observed driving a Chevrolet Camaro southbound at just before 7:00 am. The suspect was clocked at 101 miles per hour, the release states.
When the trooper patrolling the area turned on lights and sirens, Parker increased his speed and began to weave in and out of traffic. The pursuit reached a speed of over 120 miles per hour at one point, according to the release.
Near the Butler County line, Parker approached a construction zone. He then passed traffic in the prohibited area beyond the warning barrels. Nine workers were present in the area at the time, the release details.
Parker attempted to elude the KSP by taking the Cromwell exit on the interstate, but his high rate of speed prevented him from making the turn and he wrecked. He was taken into custody without further incident.
Parker was lodged in the Ohio County Jail in Hartford and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police, speeding, reckless driving, failure to wear seat belts, improper passing, failure to produce an insurance card, and failure to signal.
