Good morning Hopkins County. What a beautiful day it is here in the heart of the West Kentucky coalfield. As always, the Hardwick family hopes and prays that you and yours have had a great week since my last article.
On Jan. 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, there were lots of celebrations everywhere. When it comes to equal rights. He was a giant. He fought with every fiber in his body for what he believed in, and made a major impact in the lives of so many.
I do have a few updates on some sick folks that I have heard from. Bro. John Shoulta was at church Sunday. He still has a way to go. Kidney stones are no fun, but he’s tough and still under doctors care. Dear friend Judy Hallum is recovering from two strokes and pneumonia. Judy is getting better, will completely recover and get back to the old Judy. Please add these fine folks to your prayer list.
Longtime friend and city employee Mike Martin is fighting some very serious health issues. Bruce Outlaw is having some serious health issues. Please keep Mike and Bruce in your prayers. We are a great Community we come together in time of anyone of neighbors are in need.
I did hear that my old buddy Mike Crick (Shelby Tire) has a health issue. Mike and the Crick family, there are a special bunch. We have you in our prayers Mike.
Feb. 2 (Ground Hog’s Day) has always been one of the special days of my year. That’s the day my Father and best friend William (Widge) was born 2-2-26. I miss him every day. We had a great Father & Son relationship. I just hope that my son Nathaniel will be able to say the same thing about me.
The South Middle School Dance Team have won yet another Championship. I am getting the information to write an article about this special group. You must go see them. As Tony the Tiger says — They’re GREAT!
Didn’t get a lot of news this week, please let me know what is going on in your world. Your old buddy, Noel signing off.
