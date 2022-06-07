The GO Jr. Golf Series played in a rain-shortened tournament this past weekend. The following are the local results from the event

3 hole division Boys 8-under

Jessiah Bottoms 17

6-hole division Boys 9-10

Will Burden 25

Cade Williams 31

Corbin Kinkade 33

9-Hole division Boys 13-15

Treyson Raymer 40

18-hole division Boys 16-18

Gavin Sheets 41

Girls 16-18 18- hole division

Grace Riddle 80

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.