The GO Jr. Golf Series played in a rain-shortened tournament this past weekend. The following are the local results from the event
3 hole division Boys 8-under
Jessiah Bottoms 17
6-hole division Boys 9-10
Will Burden 25
Cade Williams 31
Corbin Kinkade 33
9-Hole division Boys 13-15
Treyson Raymer 40
18-hole division Boys 16-18
Gavin Sheets 41
Girls 16-18 18- hole division
Grace Riddle 80
