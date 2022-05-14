The opening round of both the 7th District baseball and softball tournaments will open on Monday night. The girls will be playing in Princeton, while the boys will be here in Madisonville at Elmer Kelley Field. Championship games will be held the following night.
How do the teams match-up?
SOFTBALL
Game 1 — Madisonville vs. Dawson Springs — 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Maroons are the clear favorite in this year’s district tournament. Ranked No. 13 in the state with an overall record of 20-5, Madisonville blew through district play this season undefeated.
Mackenzie Stoltz has carried almost half of the Lady Maroon’s pitching effort this year. In 64 innings, she has struck out 82 batters and maintained an ERA of 3.39. She has tough backup though in Paige Patterson and Hayleigh Perdue. Patterson has 43.1 inning pitched an an ERA of 1.94, which ranks her 44th in the entire state.
Five players on the Lady Maroon roster are hitting over .400 this season, led by Brenna Sherman at .541.
Dawson Springs comes into this game at 0-17, but they have had some bright spots late in the season. Junior Macy Drennan has been particularly hot at the plate recently, turning in three perfect games in a row to boost her batting average to .524 on the year.
The Lady Panthers have struggled with pitching. Four different hurlers have been in the circle for Dawson, and all three have ERAs above 30.
Game 2 — Caldwell vs. Hopkins Central
The Lady Tigers swept the Lady Storm during the regular season, , winning 10-0 and 14-3. Caldwell comes into the post season at 13-10, while Central sits at 4-16.
This game will likely come down to pitching. Caldwell has four players batting above .400, while Keira Bryan is the only member of the Central squad above that mark. She is hitting .481 on the season. But in every game the Lady Storm have won this season, they’ve won big.
Caldwell has split the pitching duties fairly evenly between two players this season. Jackie Farmer ends the regular season with an ERA of 5.54, while Illysa Stallins sits at 6.25. Bryan has done most of the pitching for Central and ends the regular season at 9.88.
BASEBALL
GAME 1 — Madisonville vs. Central — 5:30 p.m.
Although Madisonville ends the regular season with a losing record (11-14), they swept through district play with a 6-0 record. That included a pair of wins over Hopkins Central, 10-1 and 10-0. The Storm enter the tournament at 2-18.
Eric Farmer (2.55) and Landon Cline (7.78) have seen more innings this season that anyone else on the Maroons’ roster. Third on that list is Jackson Boggs (5.25), who is tied with Cline for the team’s lead with strikeouts at 32. Any of these three could likely see time on the mount Monday night.
For the Storm it will likely be either Sage Hight or Truman Ballard. Hight has see the most action this year (23 innings) and has an ERA of 11.57. Ballard is just slightly behind at 20.1 innings with an ERA of 10.33. He leads the team with 31 Ks.
Hunter Gossett leads Madisonville’s batting this season with a batting average of .418. Loren McKinney leads the Storm with .390.
Game 3 — Caldwell vs. Dawson
The Tigers enter the 7th District tournament as the only team with a winning record at 11-8, but still drew the No. 2 seed after losing twice to the Maroons during the regular season.
For the Panthers, Bailey Heaton and Landon Smiley have seen the most action on the mount. They end the regular season with ERAs of 5.67 and 11.78. They lead the team in strikeouts, with 22 for Heaton and 16 for Smiley.
For the Tigers, the most likely suspect will be Ben Goodaker. He’s pitched almost twice as many innings this season as anyone else on the Caldwell County roster, 50, compiling a 5-2 record and a 2.10 ERA, with 58 Ks. One of his two losses came against the Maroons, so coaches might use his innings early in the tournament. Second on the rotations is Deontaye Walls. In 27 innings this season he’s built up an ERA of 5.19.
Matthew Cunningham is the only Panther hitting over .300, coming in at .372. The Tigers are led by Logan Smiley who is hitting .483.
