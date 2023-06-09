Back in April I took this space to say something about Artificial Intelligence. Since then, less than two months ago, there have been many who are ringing alarm bells about its dangers. In April, I suggested that the danger of A.I. is that the world becomes an even more unequitable place. It seems that progress tends to lift nearly everyone at least a little but lifts a few much higher.
I believe this has been the case at least since writing on materials other than stone was invented. By the time books became affordable to the masses, there were a myriad of other advances that left them behind again. We have developed an expectation that there will be a few “early adopters” of technology that will eventually drive costs down for the rest of us. Can you imagine paying over $2500.00 for a 21” television (equivalent to what one cost in 1955)?
In the past few weeks, the discussion has moved from the wonderful advances and advantages, of which there are many, to the “real” danger of A.I. destroying humanity. What is it about us that is constantly causing us to attempt to do ourselves in? Or at least do things that cause us to worry about it.
This worry doesn’t only originate in our inventions of political systems, manufacturing systems, weapons of war, medical advances, or economic systems, all of which have caused people to be concerned about them precipitating the end of humanity. For people of faith there is the constant misguided drumbeat of wars, natural disasters, and disease. These usually come in the form of “prophecy fulfilled” or “God’s judgment on sin.”
I recall some wretched things being said during the AIDS pandemic concerning God’s judgment. I recall a lot of questions being asked after the tsunami in India in 2004. Since Billy Joel’s song “We Didn’t Start the Fire” (1989), there have been enough events to rewrite that song three times over. There has been a steady stream of predictions of the end of the world pretty much since Jesus said it would happen about two millennia ago. We don’t seem to be able to help ourselves.
Maybe we have forgotten the very beginning of the story. You recall Adam and Eve, in the Garden of Eden, having everything they needed along with access to the tree of life. Then the choice was given — do we go with what looks good and gives us knowledge and responsibility, or do we keep living in the paradise provided to us by our creator? Human beings, given just a little prodding and a slight question, will nearly always choose knowledge.
We have come to believe that knowledge and wisdom are good things — and they are. But they come with terrible responsibility and cost us our lives. Christians believe that those who believe and live faithfully in this wonderful world full of knowledge, wisdom, and terrifically bad decisions will be resurrected in a new heaven and new earth. Which is why I stay confused about all the concern over the when and how of our demise.
I am not suggesting that we will not do ourselves in some day. I am not suggesting that God will come in a take us all out in some terrifying fashion. I am saying that I don’t know about that and neither do you — or anybody else- even if they can get people to listen and buy their books. Fearmongering has never been God’s way. The Old Testament prophets were warning about things that were about to happen, and when they started happening, they explained why. They sometimes did so with graphic language, but there was always hope and restoration offered for those who were faithful.
There is no doubt that we need to get a handle on A.I., and as soon as possible. It will cause us some trouble, maybe big trouble. However, for believers, it will not be our demise. The end will come when it comes. In the New Testament, looking for signs was a problem for those who lacked faith. It still is.
The book of Job teaches us that no one is capable of knowing what God is up to when it comes to the details of our lives. The Bible tells us that God is interested in all of humanity and wants all humanity to be saved. The less we worry about the end, and the more we become concerned about faithful and active waiting, the better off we will all be.
