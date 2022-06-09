Madisonville Police Department
Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Thursday:
Randal K. Bratcher was charged on Wednesday with no-payment of fines.
Laura Delane Huddleston was charged on Wednesday with unlawful transaction with a minor.
James E. Cochrane was charged on Wednesday with contempt of court/libel/slander and non-payment of fines.
Rebecca D. Hughes was charged on Wednesday with three counts of failure to appear.
Dylan Cline was charged on Wednesday with wanton endangerment.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson reported the following activities on Thursday:
Jeffri W. Elkins was charged on Tuesday with speeding at 21 mph over the limit, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and failure to maintain insurance.
Jessica M. Kidder was charged on Tuesday with possession of meth, possession of an unspecified controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jesse T. Richardson was charged on Tuesday with terroristic threatening.
Jerald G. Yates was charged on Wednesday with assault (domestic violence) and strangulation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.