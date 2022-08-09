Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.