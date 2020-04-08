Clair “Fuzzy” O’Connell, 79, of Columbus, Indiana, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his home.
He was born Aug. 18, 1940, in Switzerland County, Indiana, to Van and Cordelia O’Connell. He graduated in 1959 from Central High School in Madison, Indiana. His family moved to Columbus in 1966 and he started working for Cummins Engine Company. He retired from Cummins in 1997 and enjoyed NASCAR racing, riding motorcycles and metal detecting. He was a faithful Christian and was very involved with Medical Missions for Christ.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Phyllis J. Turner; his sons, Clair Keith O’Connell of Hartsville, Indiana and Steven Randall O’Connell of Columbus; his daughters, Anita Lynn Ebenkamp and Julie Bess Lashley, both of Columbus; and seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Michael O’Connell; and a grandson and a great-granddaughter.
No funeral services are planned. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Gracepoint Church, 330 W. Whiteland Road, New Whiteland, Indiana 46184 or the Apache Creek Deaf and Youth Ranch, P.O. Box 260 Reserve, New Mexico 87830 through the funeral home.
Arrangements by Jewell-Rittman Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.jewellrittman.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.