Hopkins County Central Boys and Girls Basketball programs will be hosting a camp Aug. 1 and 2. The camp will focus on ball handling, shooting, passing and defensive fundamentals. The camp will cost $50 per student, with a discount for multiple siblings who each attend.
For more info contact Coach Cotton at 270-619-3727 or Coach Fraliex at 270-963-2211.
