Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Wednesday:
• Keikelani Harden was charged on Tuesday with failure to appear, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• Marquez Jabar Penman was charged on Tuesday with speeding at 18 mph over the limit, no registration plates and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Stevondre L. Brown was charged on Tuesday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Johnathan W. Cotton was charged on Tuesday with contempt of court by witness, juror officer.
• Samantha L. Chapman was charged on Tuesday with three counts of contempt of court/libel/slander.
• Larandance L. Johnson was charged on Tuesday with failure to wear seatbelts and possession of a synthetic drug.
• Tasha D. Johnson was charged on Tuesday with failure to appear.
• Christopher E. Davis was charged on Tuesday with non-payment of fines and contempt of court/libel/slander.
• Darick Howton was charged on Tuesday with shoplifting, non-payment of fines, a probation violation, contempt of court/libel/slander and failure to appear.
• Roger D. McCarty was charged on Tuesday with criminal trespassing.
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson reported these activities on Wednesday:
• Brittney D. Riley was charged on Monday with burglary.
• Johnathon M. Franklin was charged on Monday with Burglary.
• Sammy D. Sullivan was charged on Monday with Burglary.
• Samantha L. Wilson was charged on Monday with Obstructing a Highway.
• Leah D. Coones was charged on Tuesday with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
