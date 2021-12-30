On Thursday, Kentucky State Police announced the arrest of a correctional officer at the Green River Correctional Complex in Central City.
KSP opened an investigation at the facility following an accusation from an inmate that they had been sexually assaulted by a staff member.
The investigation resulted in the arrest of Correctional Officer Irvin D. Ware, age 53, of Central City, Ky. Ware was charged with Sodomy 3rd degree and transported to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.
