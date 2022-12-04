Saturday the Hopkins County Central Storm Boys basketball team grabbed their first win of the season after defeating Union County 83-79 to move to 1-1 on the season.
Drake Skeen led the way for the Storm in the first quarter, scoring 12 points while hitting three shots from behind the arch.
In the second quarter Central’s Trevahn Jones took over for the Storm, putting up 10 points. By the end of the first half Central had the lead 45-41.
After the break, Union County kept it close with both teams traded leads several times. By the end the Storm had edged out their first win of the season 83-79.
Central was led by Trevahn Jones with 30 points, Trevor Weldon had 21 points and went four of four at the charity stripe, Drake Skeen added 20 points, Reese Belt had five points and Namari Hall finished with seven points.
The Storm played Dawson Springs last night after press time.
