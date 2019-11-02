Gary and Janice Parish are celebrating 50 years of marriage. The couple were married Nov. 7, 1969, and have been blessed with two children, Becky Clayton and Steven Parish.
There will be an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Catering and Creations, 3295 N. Main St., Madisonville. All friends and family are invited to come by and celebrate with them.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.