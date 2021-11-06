Heejung Park grew up never knowing anything about Madisonville. Who would think otherwise, as a straight line drawn between western Kentucky and his native South Korea would measure almost 7,000 miles.
So it’s interesting that he calls his journey here one filled with miracles.
Park is currently serving as the Music Director at First United Methodist Church on Center Street. He is fulfilling two great passions in his life: serving God and living a life immersed in music. But that is as far away from his childhood as he is from his native land.
“South Korea is a bit different” than American education, Park explained. “When you see Korean musicians or Korean scholars, we focus on only one major. To do music and then at the same time to do something else, that’s impossible in South Korea.”
Children there will be focused on an area of learning from as early as four years old. The intensity of their singular education is such that it makes the educational model of the West—what we call “liberal arts”—completely impractical.
“If you want to be a musician, you have to start at four or five years old,” Park said. “It’s very competitive. You have to dig in there for your entire life. Switching is almost impossible.”
Park’s parents—father Eun-keun Park and mother Soon-bok Yoon—wanted him to become a pastor when he was a child. But Park himself had no intention of following that path. Early on he knew he had a talent for music, but the obstacles to that journey seemed too great to overcome.
“I knew that I was talented in music when I was a child,” he said. “I could listen to music then play it on the piano immediately.”
His parents, however, did not want to provide the private or public lessons necessary for him to pursue a career in music. He took what he believed was his last chance in middle school when he spoke with his teacher about his desire to pursue music. But the teacher humiliated Park in front of his classmates, telling him he only wanted to move to music because he didn’t want to study.
It was then that Park moved to math, eventually attending school to become a public high school math teacher. At 25 years old, by South Korean standards, he was set in his life in education.
But, he said, God had other plans.
“I was attending a Presbyterian church,” he recalled. “I was a nominal Christian at the time. I was just going there and sitting and talking with the people. But one day the choir director left all of a sudden. They were looking for someone immediately.”
For some reason, Park was asked to try to fill the role. He told them he could play piano by ear, but that he couldn’t read the music.
“It wasn’t that bad,” he said. “But it wasn’t that good.”
At 25 years old, typically long past the time when South Koreans are settled in their careers, Park had finally found the thread that would lead him to his dreams.
“So I prayed to God, though I was nominally a Christian, ‘If you are alive, show me the miracle. Because I’m going to do this as the last chance in my life,’ ” Park recalled. “I am going to apply to the best school for music in Korea. That’s a crazy idea!”
To get into the program to become an orchestra conductor, Park learned he had to become an expert with the piano.
“I broke my wrist,” he said. “It was practice, practice, practice twelve hours a day.”
He did not tell his parents what he was doing because he was afraid they would put a stop to it. But he needed money, and he didn’t see where he was going to get it.
“That’s when the second miracle happened,” he recalled.
A professor came to him and said he had overheard Park was going to apply to the Korean National University of Arts, and asked if he needed money for private lessons to prepare. When Park confirmed this, the professor pledged $600 per month for the lessons.
“That was a lot of money back then, in 2003,” Park said. “And then another miracle happened.”
To enter the music program, applicants were narrowed down through rounds of testing. Park made it to the final round of two—himself and an excellent pianist who had taken the traditional route to music.
Park said his playing could not compare to the other applicant’s performance, but one of the teachers from the program came to him and asked him why he was applying with what was clearly inferior skill to the others.
“I explained I didn’t have the proper education, but that I had a heart and passion for music,” he said. “I almost cried. I said, ‘I really want to be a musician. I want to learn what music is all about.’ I think that touched his heart.”
Park was awarded entry into the music program. He said he was the only “normal” person in a program filled with students whose lives had been nothing but music.
His work in the program led him to conductor competitions across Asia and Europe, which, he said, made him arrogant. Continued education and more invitations to competitions did nothing to stifle what Park considered a haughty attitude. But he never won any of the competitions he entered, which he said would have led him to a position with a world-class orchestra.
“I complained to God, ‘Why did you give me these miracles? Why didn’t this happen?’ ” he said.
Park says now he sees God’s hand in all that happened.
He applied and was granted admission to the Sibelius Akatemia, the music school at the Helsinki University of Arts in Finland. He arrived in the United States when he was admitted to Yale University in New Haven, CN. While there, he attended a United Methodist church where he was again faced with a sudden vacancy for music director. It was then that he was thrust into the task of composing and arranging music.
“I loved more the writing of music than conducting,” Park said. “Bach became my role model, and I wanted to be like him.”
He wanted to focus more on composing than conducting, which he could not do if he were in a large area where he would have to dedicate much of his time to the more hectic life of maintaining an orchestra.
A vacancy in Madisonville was his answer.
“This is a place where I can focus on my music,” he said. “I found out that the town did not have an orchestra. I thought, ‘That’s what I’m going to do here. Start a small orchestra.’ ”
Park wants to use his experience with small orchestras to present a new musical experience to Madisonville and the surrounding area.
“I can focus on church music to praise God, and I can probably start a small orchestra for these people,” he said. “I have found that the people here are very gentle and nice, and they are thirsty to have good performances. In a rural area, you don’t have the opportunity to have that kind of quality performance. You have to travel to Evansville or Nashville.”
Park has incorporated string ensemble music into the music program at the United Methodist church, and hopes that next year the congregation will be able to offer internships to area music students.
For his work outside the church, he hopes to gain the support of local community leaders to help raise funds to employ musicians part-time.
Park arranges music for two services at the church, a traditional set of older hymns and a contemporary set of newer praise music. He is also working on a special Christmas program for Sunday, Dec. 12, as well as a music-only concert for Wednesday, Dec. 22. Both are free and open to the public.
Park lives in Madisonville with his wife, So Rae Kim.
