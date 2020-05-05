Rev. Michael Eugene Tarner, 67, of Madison, Indiana, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville from a sudden illness.
He was born on July 5, 1952, in Frankfort, Indiana, to Paul W. and Wilma Maxine Strawn Tarner. He began his college education at the Frankfort Wesleyan Bible College and the United Wesleyan College in Allentown, Pennsylvania, but later received his master’s degree from the Anderson School of Theology in Anderson, Indiana.
He ministered the first 10 years in the Wesleyan Church before transitioning to the United Methodist Church, where he served until his retirement in 2015 after 41 years. He was a member of the Indiana United Methodist Conference and currently attended Hanover United Methodist Church. He and his wife served as co-leaders of the food pantry ministry at Hanover United Methodist. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, golfing, gardening, taking care of his yard including his fountain and planting flowers around the house.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Jean Wingham Tarner, of Madison; his children, Jennifer Lynn Tarner of Madison and Wes Tarner of Noblesville, Indiana; his mother, Wilma M. Tarner of Indianapolis; his sister, Rachael K. Tryon of Indianapolis; and three grandchildren, three nieces and nephews and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Private family funeral service is at 11 a.m. Friday May 8, at the Lytle Welty Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Vail Chapel, on Madison’s hilltop with interment to follow in Hanover Cemetery in Hanover. Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday with COVID-19 crowd restrictions observed. The funeral service will be limited to family but live streaming will be available through his memorial page at lytlewelty.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the food pantry ministry at Hanover United Methodist Church. Contributions may be made at Lytle Welty Funeral Homes or lytlewelty.com.
