Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.

Monday

Girls Basketball

Hopkins County Central at University Heights Academy- 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Madisonville North Hopkins at Hopkinsville- 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Madisonville North Hopkins at Hopkinsville- 6 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs. Webster County- 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Boys Basketball

Hopkins County Central at Union County- 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hopkins County Central vs. Calloway County- 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Boys Basketball

Madisonville North Hopkins at Caldwell County- 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Caldwell County- 7:30 p.m.

