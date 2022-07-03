The Madisonville Miners took the Louisville Jockeys to school Friday night at Elmer Kelley Stadium and walked out with the “W”. Madisonville would be the first to hit the board off a walk from James Basham in the bottom of the second inning scoring Luke Mitchell from third to take the early lead 1-0.
In the bottom of the third the Miners would have Luke Mitchell and Jackson Lindsey on base when James Basham hit a sacrifice fly to score Mitchell from third to take a 2-0 lead. Ryne Wallace would send one over centerfield to add two more runs to make it 4-0.
Louisville would finally get on board in the the fourth off the bat of Christopher Hund scoring RJ Latkowski to make it 4-1.
Miners would add to the score in the fourth off the bat of Cameron Dean from Eddyville to make it 5-1. Two batters later Luke Mitchell would send one over the field in center to make it 6-1.
The Miners would hold the Jockeys the rest of the game and would add one in the fifth off the bat of James Basham scoring Austin Baal , and five more in the sixth after Basham would get hit by a pitch scoring Evan Liddie and Ryne Wallace sending another one over the wall this time in right field to make it a final 12-1 Miners win after holding the Jockeys in the seventh .
Jake O’Connell got he win for the Miners , the right hander went six innings, allowing one run on four hits, striking out six and walking one. Slaide Naturman came out of the bullpen in relief.
The Miners had three homers in the game. Madisonville had 11 hits for the game with Luke Mitchell going 4-for-4 on the night.
Saturday Night the Miners took care of business in Owensboro to beat the Riverdawgs.8-7.
The Miners got started in the beginning of the second inning when Jackson Owen sent an shot over the wall in left field to take a early lead. Austin Baal would double to right field. Parker Stroh would hit a ground ball and reach on a error by Owensboro’s second basemen Daalen Adderly to score Baal from third. Evan Liddie would sacrifice to center field to score Stroh from third to make it 3-0.
Owensboro would get there bats going in the bottom half thanks to a homer from Jacob White. The Dawgs added two more runs in the innings to tie it up 3-3. The Miners added two more runs in the fourth off the bats of Austin Baal and James Basham to make it 5-3.
Owensboro tied up the score in the fifth inning scoring two runs off the bat of Cam Nichols to make it 5-5. Madisonville would answer back in the top of the sixth scoring three more off the bats of Lindsey, Baal, and Nick Hammond scoring Luke Mitchell, Jackson Lindsey, Jackson Owen to retake the lead 8-5.
The Miners would hold the RiverDawgs in the sixth, seventh, and eighth and going into the ninth would lead 8-5. The Dawgs would not give up in the bottom of the ninth, JJ Arbini sent one over the centerfield wall scoring Cam Nichols to make it 8-7. Miners Pitcher Justin Naylor and would face five more batters to get out of the inning with a 8-7 win.
Ty Moody earned the win for the Miners surrendered two runs on five hits over three innings, striking out four and walking one. Justin Naylor threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. Luke Mitchell stayed hot going two for three at the plate. The Miners didn’t make a single error in the game and Evan Liddie snagging the most plays with nine.
Sunday the Miners went to Louisville to play the Jockey’s and snapped their five game winning streak losing 5-1.
The Jockeys got on the board first in the second inning scoring two runs off the bat of Collin Goda after he got a doubles on a fly ball to center to take the early lead 2-0. The Miners finally got on board in the fifth inning after Evan Liddie got hit by a pitch and later scored off the bat of Luke Mitchell to make it 2-1.
Louisville would score two more in the bottom of the sixth and another in the eighth inning. The Jockey’s held the Miners to only one run in the game for a final score of 5-1.
Beau Coffman took the loss for the Miners he surrendered two runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out six. Brayden Siren and Joel Connors came in the game for relief out of the bullpen. Jackson Lindsey led the Miners with two hits in three at bats. Despite the loss the Miners didn’t have any errors in the game.
The Miners are now 14-13 on the season and fifth in the OVL standings
