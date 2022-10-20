Hi! I’d like to share with you the October Happenings here at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library! We have some events you don’t want to miss!
Haunted Hopkins County is back! Join us as we welcome the Hopkins County Paranormal Society back to HCMPL on Thursday, October 27th beginning at 5:00 pm. Lead Investigator Bill and his co-workers will present local paranormal evidence gathered around the community. There will also be a door prize drawing. This event packs the library every year, and we hope to see you there!
HCMPL is very excited to welcome local author Emma Argo for a book launch and signing event for her book, “Bruce’s Home Run”. This event will take place on Saturday, October 29th from 11am-12 noon. Also illustrated by Argo, “Bruce’s Home Run” is a children’s book dedicated to our resilient town of Dawson Springs, KY and those who lost their lives in the devastating tornado on December 10, 2021. Books will be available for $12.95. A portion of the proceeds from the sales of the book will be donated for the maintenance of the Beauty from Ashes Memorial Garden on South Main Street in Dawson Springs.
We hope you are ready to munch! Our Chili and Soup Luncheon is Monday, October 31st from 11am-2pm. Each ticket will get you a bowl of soup and a bowl of chili, your choice of a hot dog or grilled cheese sandwich, and lastly a drink and a dessert. Now that’s a meal! Tickets are available now and cost $10 for general admission, $8 for seniors and students, and children 5 and under are free. The library will not be open for library services at this time as we are normally closed on Mondays. Come stop by and support the library and get a delicious meal all at the same time.
Feeling crafty? Want to celebrate spooky season? Join in on the fun with our Kids Pumpkin Painting Contest! Any child pre-k — 12th grade is welcome to enter. Deadline to enter your pumpkins is Saturday, October 29th at 3:30 pm. No pumpkins will be accepted after that. Stop by the library and pick up your entry form and rules today.
Lastly, just a reminder that Ms. Shanna has Story Time back and going every Friday at 11am. Bring your children and get a dose of weekly themed fun, friendship, and shenanigans.
No matter which event(s) you chose, we hope to see you soon!
