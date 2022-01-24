Angela Kay Vailes, 61 of Eddyville, formerly of Clay, passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Angela was born on Feb. 28, 1960 in Sturgis to the late William O. Vailes and Helen Louise Black.
She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include 1 son DeWayne Vailes (Ginni Moore) of Eddyville, 1 sister Brenda Jessup (David) of Madisonville, 1 brother Bill Vailes (Ginger) of Eddyville, 2 grandchildren Katelynn Tidwell and Ryan Vailes and 2 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay with Bro. Dennis Williams officiating. Burial to follow in Rocksprings Cemetery in Wheatcroft. Visitation will be 12 p.m. Tuesday until service time at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanover
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.