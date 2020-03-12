NORTONVILLE — Gene Matthew Stanley, 62, of Nortonville, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. He worked at a lumber yard.
Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Groves Stanley; children Ricky Stanley, Gary Stanley and Jacob Stanley; brothers Danny Stanley, Ray Stanley, Jason Cobb and Wayne Clark; and sister Cindy Jarvis.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Graham Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Thursday.
Expressions of sympathy: Gene Stanley Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.