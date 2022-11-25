I feel grateful for a lot of things in my life — health, family, friends, my job, my cats, and the list goes on! I am also grateful for books, especially these five books (or series.) They have each touched me at different times in my life, and I’d like to share them with you.
The Black Dagger Brotherhood by J.R. Ward — If you are looking for a new paranormal series to sink your teeth into, I cannot recommend J.R. Ward and the Black Dagger Brother series enough. A new twist on vampire romance with complex characters and beautiful over-arching plots. For me personally, these books have gotten me through so much, and they are definitely a spirit lifter. I often find myself laughing out loud, and then sitting on the edge of my seat devouring the action!
Throne of Glass series by Sarah J. Maas — This 7 book series immediately hooked me with it’s strong central characters and intriguing fantasy world. The last book, Kingdom of Ash is the culmination of the series, and a spectacular culmination it is. So many questions are wrapped up, and it is just as heartbreaking as you imagine it will be. There are some incredibly difficult moments that I would love to share but I can’t because I don’t want to spoil it, just know that they are absolutely gut wrenching. You will feel all the feels. I loved the closure this book gave but hated getting to the end of the book.
A Knight in Shining Armor by Jude Devereaux — This book made the list because it was the book that opened my eyes to romance novels! As a child, I had read my way through the Babysitter’s Club series and all of R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps and Fear Street, but one summer day on vacation, my aunt gave me a beat-up, well-loved copy of A Knight in Shining Armor, and my life changed. In the length of one book, my world was expanded.
Mercy Thompson World by Patricia Briggs — The Mercy Thompson World consists of two series, Mercy Thompson and Alpha & Omega, both by Patricia Briggs. A lot of the characters overlap and interact, and it is absolutely amazing. There are more than just humans in this world. Fae, vampires and werewolves, as well as other supernaturals, have been hiding within the population for years. And now, because of the invention of new technologies they are starting to come out to humans. This is Mercy Thompson and Anna Latham’s reality, both women, strong in their own ways, face situations that have wider repercussions not just on their own lives but those of the supernatural and mundane world as well. Welcome to the world of monsters. Both series are set in the same world with characters that crisscross both series and they both have some of the best covers out there. In these series Briggs manages to mix the right quantity of magic, the paranormal, action and romance to create a world that keeps you hooked.
In Death series by J.D. Robb — I have been reading this series for at least 2o years, and I love it so much. The at least 50 book series is far from light reading, but for me, it is always an escape into a futuristic world that keeps me riveted. It centers around the life of Eve Dallas, a no-nonsense New York City police lieutenant. She’s a homicide cop, so there is murder in every book. There’s the one where two lovers who think of themselves as a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde leave a trail of death, with their initials carved into their victims’ bodies. There are the ones tinged with terrorism: A young sniper trained by her drugged-out, former-cop father turns people into murder-minded zombies. Many of the books deal with rape, sexual assault or abuse, for more of a “Law & Order: SVU” vibe. And some are haunt-your-dreams scary. J.D. Robb is the pen name for the prolific romance writer Nora Roberts, who started writing the series in 1995 and releases at least two new titles a year. In the very first book, “Naked in Death,” we are introduced to a slew of what become recurring characters: Eve’s former partner and trainer, who becomes a father figure; the esteemed police commander; the maternal staff psychiatrist; Eve’s criminal-turned-singer bestie; and most importantly, Roarke. The sexual tension leaps off the page when Eve meets Roarke, who is rich, handsome and happens to be her prime suspect. Eve’s moral code is black and white, which causes friction throughout the series with Roarke, who becomes her husband by the fourth book. Their relationship is one of the things I loved most about the series, as well as the beloved side characters. Only Nora Roberts, writing under her pen name, J.D. Robb, could keep me on my toes for so long.
If you’re interested, you can find these books at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library or through our E-book lender at www.kyunbound.overdrive.com by signing in with your HCMPL card number. Happy reading!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.