Hopkins County Central’s football team scored early and often, earning its first win of the season Friday with a 47-9 victory on the road at Webster County.
The win avenges a loss the Storm suffered at the hands of WCHS in August, 2019, when the Trojans defeated HCCHS 20-14 in Dixon. The two teams were scheduled to play last November but were unable to because of a COVID-19 quarantine.
Senior quarterback Adrian Stringer put together over 300 all-purpose yards in the victory, connecting on 10-of-18 for 212 yards and two touchdowns, and 92 yards on 9 carries. He also scored once on the ground.
Jordan Jackson added two scores on 11 carries, compiling 105 rushing yards.
Logan Rodgers rushed three times for 22 yards and a touchdown.
The Storm went ahead 6-0 with 10:07 left in the first quarter when Stringer connected with Brasher from 46 yards out. They increased the score to 12-0 at 4:40 on another Stringer to Brasher pass completion.
Webster cut into the advantage on a Timothy Catlin field goal at 10:47 in the second frame.
But Rodgers answered with a three-yard scoring run with 5:57 left in the first half, and Stringer added a two-point conversion to put the Storm ahead 20-3.
The Trojans made it interesting on the first play of the second half, as Aden Young rambled for an 85-yard kickoff return to cut the HCCHS lead to 20-9 with 11:49 left in the third quarter.
But a Rodgers 49-yard return on thee ensuing kickoff put the Storm in good field position, and with 7:53 left in the frame, Stringer scored from a yard out.
The Storm recovered a fumble on Webster County’s next kickoff return, setting up a short 33-yard field. Jackson capped the quick drive off with a 15-yard scamper for the score, and Hopkins Central led 34-9 with 7:04 left in the third.
HCCHS extended its lead to 40-9 with 34 seconds remaining in the third on another Jackson 15-yard run.
The Storm got a defensive score with 7:34 left in the game when a blocked punt resulted in a Burgess recovery for a touchdown and the final 47-9 score.
The Storm will return to action next Friday for its home opener, hosting Union County at 7 p.m.
Contact Matt Hughes at matt@journalenterprise.com or 270-667-2069
